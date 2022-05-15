The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Sunday! We are off to a murky and muggy start. Sunshine will work to pop out into the early afternoon. The combination of warmth, humidity, and sunshine will fuel another round of showers and storms. Very similar to Saturday these storms will blossom into clusters with locally heavy rain and some gusty winds.

The unsettled weather will die as the sunsets. The clouds won’t clear as quickly, which means our view of tonight’s total lunar eclipse will be obscured. The lunar eclipse will last a total of 84 minutes with the mid-eclipse occurring just after midnight. If you’re lucky you may get a break in the clouds to get a view of the “blood flower moon.”

The summer-like conditions will hang on for one more day. All of the warmth and humidity will clash with a strong cold front late-day Monday. This will produce the potential for strong and severe thunderstorms. An “enhanced” risk for severe weather has already been put out for most of the News10 area by the Storm Prediction Center.

A line of strong thunderstorms will cross the area during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Damaging winds will be the top threat, but large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms will exit to the east after sunset. The severe threat will diminish as the line pushes into New England.

What’s behind the front you ask? Well, it’s a cool down and lower humidity. High temperatures will briefly drop back into the 60s through mid-week. Things will start heating up next weekend. Albany could even hit 90 degrees for the first time this year!