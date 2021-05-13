05/13/2021: May has finally arrived

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Today is the day that we have been waiting for. We are finally breaking the cool and showery pattern!

Areas of frost have developed this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 30s. It won’t take long to shake the chill once the sun comes up. A quick warm up will send afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s for the Capital Region.

Following a milder mid-May day, it won’t be as chilly tonight with lows in the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

The week will end on the pleasant and seasonable note. A big area of high pressure will build in from the Midwest. Temperatures will nudge closer to 70°. The day will be mostly dry outside of very isolated pop-up late-day showers.

It looks like there will be a lot of warming over the next week to ten days. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors above average temperatures a good portion of the country, including the Capital Region.

The start of the month felt more like late March. The upcoming warm up will make it feel rather summer-like by the middle of next week. Wednesday’s high could be near 80 degrees!

We are easing up on rain chances. Lone pop-up showers are possible tomorrow and through the weekend, especially during the afternoon hours. You’ll get your money’s worth out of a car. The dry pattern will continue into most of next week.