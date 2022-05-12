The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The mercury keeps going up and up. Today will be the warmest day of the week, and the year yet. Our high temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees above average. It will feel more like July and August with afternoon topping off into the 80s. It will be the mid 80s for the Capital Region, along with the Hudson and Mohawk valleys. Even the hills and mountains will climb into the lower 80s.

It won’t be abundant sunshine for all unlike the past few days. Cloud cover will start creeping in over the mid-Hudson Valley and western New England this afternoon. North of Albany, it will be another afternoon of wall-to-wall sunshine.

Our skies will become partly cloudy as moisture streams in overnight. This will lead to warmer nighttime temperatures. Instead of refreshing and comfortable readings in the 30s and 40s, Friday morning will feel more like a summer morning with lows only dipping into the 50s!

The rising humidity will be the story on Friday. The “muggies” along with highs back in the mid 80s will definitely make it feel like summer. Albany could also challenge a record high tomorrow. The record is 86° from 2004. We are forecasting 85°.

The summery feeling will lead to weekend shower and storm chances. Only a select few will see a pop-up shower or storm Saturday. Chances will become more widespread Sunday afternoon and Monday. Temperatures will start dropping behind the unsettled weather. By the middle of next week highs will only be in the 60s.

It looks like this cool down will be brief. In the long term, summer-like temperatures will kick back in by the end of next week.