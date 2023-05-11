The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Are you ready for a summer preview? More warmth is coming our way to close out the week.

It’s widespread 70s this afternoon with some spots in the Hudson Valley pushing 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy filtered sunshine once again today. The sunshine, warmth, and an approaching cool front could spark a late-day shower. The Glens Falls-Lake George area along with western New England have the best chance of catching a shower or rumble of thunder.

The weak front draws a little closer overnight. Skies will go partly cloudy and temperatures will stay warm. Maybe sleep with the windows open – lows only drop into the 50s. A few showers are possible to the north to kick off Friday. By the afternoon it will feel very summery around these parts with valley locations reaching the lower 80s.

The beautiful weather is here to stay through the weekend. We will turn down the heat a bit with highs closer to 70 degrees by Mother’s Day. The pattern remains seasonable and dry for the most part into next week.