The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We hope you have gotten a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather this week. There still more where that came from! Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on repeat. Today’s highs will climb into the 70s, if not the lower 80s. Despite all of that summer-like warmth, it will still be enjoyable with low humidity.

If you plan to spend any time outdoors, don’t forget the sunblock. You really should wear sunscreen year-round. The sun’s rays are strengthening and are as strong as they are in July and August. A burn could occur in as little as 30 minutes today.

The Northeast’s dominant high slides a little east on Thursday. We’ll remain sunny and warm, but now the wind will come off of the ocean. This will add moisture to our atmosphere. Downstate and parts of western New England will see a few more clouds. We’ll all start to feel a bit more humidity.

The summery feeling will grow into the weekend. It will feel a bit muggy Saturday and Sunday.

Showers and storms will stay away until the weekend. Even then it won’t be a washout. Sunday afternoon will bring a better coverage of showers and storms. The unsettled weather spills over into the start of next week. This will also kick off a cool down. Highs will fall through the 70s during the early part of next week.