The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Today begins a string of really nice spring days. Temperatures will trend upward and we’ll stay mainly dry. That’s the story from the ground. Meanwhile aloft, smoke from wildfires burning in Alberta continues to hang over the Great Lakes and the Northeast. This will give the sky a hazy or milky look again today.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around today. We’ll quickly shake off the frosty and chilly feeling. Highs will top off around 70 degrees this afternoon.

Staying mostly clear tonight but it won’t be as chilly. Instead of the 30s, temperatures will bottom out in the 40s. So no concerns for frost overnight.

The warm up continues Thursday. Highs will get a little closer to 80 degrees around the Capital Region. Sunshine and warmer temperatures may fuel an isolated afternoon shower. The best chance will be north of Albany and into western New England.

A hint of summer is brewing as the week comes to a close. Highs should push into the lower 80s with another batch of pop-up showers. Any shower chances over the weekend will be limited to Saturday morning and to the north. Mother’s Day remains a beautiful day!