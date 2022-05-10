The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be another beautiful day in the Capital Region. Following a clear and calm tonight, temperatures are cool, even frosty. A Frost Advisory remains in effect early this morning for the Capital District along with the Saratoga and Lake George areas.

Abundant sunshine will quickly warm temperatures during the first part of the day. Most of the News 10 area will enjoy highs in the 70s this afternoon. We’re calling for readings around 75° for the Capital District, and the Hudson and Mohawk valleys.

Skies will remain clear overnight. The wind will calm. And temperatures will get cool once again. Any frost will be localized to the north and for the higher terrain.

We’ll tack on a couple more degrees to Wednesday’s high. Tomorrow will also be the last day without any noticeable humidity. Our first taste of summer arrives late week. Humidity levels will be on the rise into the weekend.

The warm, humid, and sunny conditions will lead to shower and storm chances this weekend. Most will stay dry on Saturday. The weekend will end with better area-wide chances, but it won’t be a washout. This will kick off an unsettled stretch that continues next week.