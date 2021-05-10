05/10/2021: More dry time coming this week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The week is off to a wet start. We saw periods of steady rain overnight, but it won’t stay rainy all day long. In fact, the most widespread showers are already moving out of the Capital Region. We will hang onto scattered light rain showers through the morning commute time.

Following a few early morning showers, we will dry out and sunshine will poke through the clouds. Temperatures will remain on the unseasonably cool side despite the brightening skies. Highs around the Capital Region will only top off in the upper 50s.

There will be more clearing this evening. Temperatures will turn chilly with lows in the 30s. There will be the potential for patchy frost. We aren’t expecting a widespread threat so no advisories have been issued.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with an area of upper-level energy sitting just to our north. This set up will also lead to breezy conditions. Cloud cover will increase into the second part of the day and isolated showers could pop up.

Once this upper-level feature gets out of here, we are putting rain chances on the hold. The pattern will stay dry through late-week. This will give way to more sunshine across our sky and allow temperatures to warm up. High temperatures will get a boost into the 60s and closer to normal.