The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! I don’t know about you, but this is the week that I’ve been waiting for since last fall. We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend on tap!

Nothing but sunshine today. All of that sun will help to quickly warm things up from a bit of a chilly start. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. A northeasterly breeze will keep western New England on the cooler side.

The wind relaxes overnight under clear skies. The 30s to lower 40s are expected for lows with patchy frost possible to the north. A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 7 AM Tuesday for Washington and southern Warren counties. If you have any delicate plants outside, either protect them or bring them inside tonight.

A big time warming trend will headline the work week forecast. A set up known as a “Rex block” – a ridge wedged between an upper-level low to the east and west – will keep us dry but also pump up the temperature and eventually the humidity.

High temperatures during the first part of the week will be several degrees above-normal with readings in the 70s. Thursday and Friday will feel like summer. And it won’t just be the temperature. We’ll start to introduce some humidity. That will also bring up the morning temperatures.

We’ll be able to keep rain chances away until the weekend. The combination of the rising warmth and humidity along with the “flattening” of the jet stream will allow showers and storms to creep in. Activity looks to be isolated and just “pop-ups” on Saturday. The weekend will end with a few more showers and thunderstorms.