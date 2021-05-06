05/06/2021: Finally dry but it will be a bit brisk

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! The rain is finally out. Now we can enjoy some dry time and sunshine.

There will be a brisk feeling on this fair May day. The wind is picking up this morning. We could see gusts up to 30 mph during the first part of the day. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs inching close to 60°.

The wind will go light tonight as high pressure passes to our south. Patchy frost could develop under mostly clear skies tonight. The growing season has begun in Hudson Valley along with the Lake George/Glens Falls area. A Frost Advisory will be in effect overnight for northern Saratoga, southern Warren, and Washington counties. Be sure to protect any of your sensitive plants.

An area of low pressure will get hung up over central New York tomorrow. This will keep the showers at bay for the Capital Region. (The western Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks may catch an isolated late-day shower.) This disturbance will toss us more clouds and keep temperatures seasonably cool.

The low to our west will begin breaking down on Saturday, but we could still see a few showers head our way. Mother’s Day forecast continues to improve. Shower chances will stay well to the north. There will be more sunshine with highs getting closer to 60°.

The cool and showery pattern will persist into next week. High temperatures will be more than ten degrees below normal. You will likely have to cover your plants a few nights too.