05/05/2021: Nearing the end of the days of rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s a wet Wednesday. Rain is back and falling across most of the News 10 area this morning. The rain will be off and on through mid-day. The occasional downpour is also possible.

A cool front will cross Upstate New York during the first part of the afternoon. Showers will shut down rather quickly once the front has passed. We could even sneak in a few peeks of late-day sunshine.

Skies will gradually clear out overnight. It will be a brisk night as the wind picks up and temperatures tumble into the 30s.

Finally all dry tomorrow! And there will be more sunshine. Rain chances will be on the way back up Friday afternoon. Showers will linger into Mother’s Day weekend. Friday’s system looks to move out a little slower now, so a few showers will linger into Saturday. Meanwhile, Mother’s Day will be a little drier.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal over the coming days. Normal highs are now closer to 70° in Albany. The forecast highs for the next seven days will only reach the 50s to near 60°.