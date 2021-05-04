05/04/2021: Showers exit, for now

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday and “may the fourth be with you.” The overnight periods of rain are winding down first thing this morning. The steadiest rain has now moved into western New England. Spotty showers and patchy drizzle linger across the Empire State.

Showers and drizzle will exit during the morning hours. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, though. Temperatures won’t be as warm as yesterday with highs checking in around 60°.

We aren’t done with the rain just yet. The next wave will develop overnight. There will be more periods of steady rain and possibly a rumble of thunder after midnight.

Shower activity will stay off and on Wednesday until a cold front crosses. That boundary will arrive during the afternoon. Drier air will begin to work in from there.

Hip hip hooray for Thursday! It will be the lone dry of the work week. Skies will be brighter too. Temperatures are trending cooler through the end of the week. Highs for our dry day will be stuck in the 50s.

Friday and Mother’s Day weekend will run roughly ten degrees below normal. Shower chance will be back too. Friday’s showers look to hold off until the afternoon for most. The weekend will start drier. There may be a few showers to the north of the Capital Region. If you’re planning on celebrating mom outside this weekend, Saturday is definitely your day. Mother’s Day will bring more showers for all.