The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The start of May has been cool and unsettled. Over an inch of rain has fallen over the past three days. And the totals are still climbing.

I’m starting to feel like a broken record. An upper-level low will churn out more showers and keep temperatures unseasonably cool today. Waking up most of the action is to the west of the Capital Region, close to the low itself.

By this afternoon scattered showers with a few thundershowers will pop up. Just like yesterday and the day before the risk for thunder is low, but feisty showers could produce small hail. Temperatures will be unusually cool for this time of year. Normal highs are in the mid to upper 60s. Some may struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon.

The forecast improves after today! The changes will be gradual. Still mostly cloudy with a few showers Thursday. It won’t be quite as cool with highs nudging into the upper 50s.

May will finally show up over the weekend with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The warm up will extend into next week.