The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday’s showers have dried up, but now we’re dealing with areas of fog. Be on the lookout early this morning for reduced visibility and lingering wet road conditions. The fog will begin slowly lifting once the sun comes “up.”

High pressure will quickly work in today. But this will only be a one-day special. The next storm system moves into the Ohio Valley today then enters New York State later on tonight.

In the meantime, we’ll sneak in a little bit of sunshine this afternoon. This will help temperatures climb closer to “normal” with highs in the mid 60s for the the Capital Region.

Clouds will trend cloudy once again during the first part of the night. The storm to our west will bring showers back to the area around midnight, a little sooner for our western counties.

Wednesday will bring waves of showers. The most widespread and steadiest rain will fall during the morning hours. Showers will wind down into the evening. From there much nicer days are in our future.

Thursday is the pick day of the week with more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. A few showers south of the Capital Region could interrupt this run of fabulous weather. It will be a delightful weekend to celebrate mom with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the 60s.

Looking ahead to next week – our first significant spring warm up is on the way. High temperatures will climb close to 70 degrees once again. Even warmer days are expected later in the week.