05/03/2021: A new week, but we’re still tracking rain chances

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s a brand new week, but the weather pattern hasn’t changed much. There will be another active set-up with almost daily chances for rain. Waking up this morning there are showers still falling well to the north of the Capital Region.

We will hold off the next wave of rain until the second part of the day. Meanwhile, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be mild. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s this afternoon.

Scattered showers will develop into more widespread activity tonight. There could be some brief periods of heavy rain as a wave of low pressure rides through the Capital Region. Showers will taper off by the start of the day on Tuesday.

There will be more showers and possibly some isolated storms late Tuesday as another disturbance approaches. This is ahead of wetter day on Wednesday.

The mid-week cold front will bring in drier air for Thursday. It will be the lone dry of the work week. We will enjoy sunshine, but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs not quite reaching 60°. Temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal with additional waves of showers for the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire