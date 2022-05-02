The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! A new week, a new month but we’re carrying over some of last month’s showers. It’ll be a good idea to pack the rain gear today.

A low pressure system to our south will usher in occasional showers and cool conditions today. It won’t be an all-day rain. Instead scattered showers will pass through from time to time. In between the raindrops, skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will stay put in the 50s. Roads could be wet or damp for both of the commutes.

The showers will fizzle after dinnertime. Patchy fog could settle in as we dry out. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows slipping back into the 40s.

A nicer day is ahead Tuesday. We’ll see the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off in 60s across eastern New York. Meanwhile more clouds over western New England will keep highs in the 50s.

The rain will turn back on Tuesday night into Wednesday. This round looks to be more widespread. Conditions should stay mainly dry from there heading into Mother’s Day weekend.

Thursday will be another 10 out of 10 day with sunshine and highs around 70 degrees. The next system to watch takes us into the weekend. The storm looks to stay to our south Friday and Saturday. The track has been wobbling north and south over recent runs. At this point we’ll just keep low shower chances in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Everything looks dry by Mother’s Day.