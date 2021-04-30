04/30/2021: April goes out with strong winds, rain and snow showers

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy finally Friday! Yesterday was nothing short of a soaker. Albany set a daily rainfall record. The airport picked up over an inch and a half of rain Thursday. The rain began breaking apart overnight. Waking up this morning there is still some shower activity northeast of Albany. The overall trend is to dry out this morning.

There will be some sunny breaks throughout the day. We will reach our high around mid-day ahead of a strong cold front.

The strong front will also kick up with wind. 50+ mph gusts are possible this afternoon. A High Wind Warning has been posted for the Capital District, along with the Mohawk and Schoharie valleys. The rest of the News 10 area will go under a Wind Advisory. Bottom line, gusty winds are expected for the second part of the day.

A batch of precipitation will hitch a ride on these strong winds. By this evening it will be cold enough for snow in the higher terrain. Activity will drop southward this evening before exiting during the wee hours of Saturday morning. Minor accumulations of one to three inches of snow are possible for parts of the Adirondacks, the Catskills, the Green Mountains, and the Berkshires. Lower spots could still see a quick burst of snow, but nothing will stick.

After that rocky road into the month of May, we will be treated to a mostly dry weekend. Saturday will remain cool and breezy. There will be some sunshine too! Clouds will start building back in ahead of isolated showers, especially south of Albany, on Sunday. Off and on showers will continue next week with highs in the 60s.