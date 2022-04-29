The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week and almost the end of this cool and windy stretch. Temperatures continue to warm. Almost everyone will reach at least the lower 50s this afternoon. Albany’s high will still run slightly below normal.

This will be the final day of brisk breezes. Northwesterly winds will continue to gust over 30 mph. The windiest part of the day will come after lunchtime. The winds will die down for good overnight.

High pressure moves in for the weekend. This will not only keep winds light, but also keep the sunshine on repeat and allow temperatures to trend closer to normal. It will be the lower 60s Saturday afternoon; mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Enjoy!

Showers will roll back in to start next week. Temperatures will cool down Monday, but only briefly. Our shower chances will be off and on with seasonable highs through the early days of May.