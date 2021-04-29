04/29/2021: A lot of clouds with afternoon rain

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! There have been so many rain and storm chances to juggle this week that I’ve forgotten to mention this is Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Northeast. This afternoon the National Weather Service will be testing the severe weather communication system. It’s a great opportunity to practice your severe weather plan. Where is your safe place at home, at work, and at school? Don’t know where to go? Keep “DUCK” in mind – downstairs, under, center, and keep away. During severe weather the safest place to be is on the lowest level and in the most interior location of your home or the building you are in. Consider going under a sturdy object or putting on a helmet to protect your head. Keep away from doors and windows until the storm has passed.

Back to the forecast – more rain is on the way today. But starting off this morning we just foggy and a little muggy. We will have a hard time shaking the clouds. Skies will look gloomy before rain arrives from the south this afternoon.

Rain will be steady and heavy at times late-day. The persistent rain will taper off to scattered showers after midnight. More fog could develop by Friday morning.

Appropriately enough April will end with more (April) showers. This final round will feature scattered showers and some blustery conditions. 30 mph gusts will be possible as a cold front sweeps through the Northeast. This front will also kick off a cool down.

The next 48 hours will feature periods of soaking rainfall. Some spots could pick up an inch of rain. This will be beneficial rainfall as we head into May.

We will finally see a completely dry day on Saturday. The new month will also begin a little cool and breezy. Shower chances will return late in the weekend and stick around into the start of next week.