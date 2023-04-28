The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! You’ll want to make the most of day. It will be the last completely dry day until at least this time next week. Wrapping up the work week partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

The changes arrive as early as tonight. Quickly skies will cloud over this evening. A shower or two is possible early on. More widespread showers are expected to arrive after midnight.

Saturday will be a cool and showery day with highs only around 50 degrees. There will be a pause in the wet weather Sunday morning. The rain turns back on by late day. This go-around will feature steady and at times heavy rainfall. Rain totals through Monday will be between one and three inches with higher totals west of the Hudson Valley.

The rain gear will be your best friend next week. While there will be some dry time, shower chances will hang on through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will run 10 degrees below normal during this stretch.