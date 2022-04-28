The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Oh my, that wind! Stiff northwesterly winds and unseasonably cool temperatures are not a kind combination. Today will be another very cool and windy day despite more sunshine, especially to the west of the Capital Region.

Once again our high temperatures will run at least 10 degrees below normal. We’re reserving 50-degree highs for the Capital Region along with Hudson and Mohawk valleys. Go up into the hills and higher terrain, you’ll only see the 40s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will only add to the unpleasant feeling for the end of April. Thank goodness for the sunshine today!

Why so windy you ask? The Northeast is caught in the crosshairs of dual systems – a stubborn upper-level low in the Gulf of Maine and advancing high pressure to the west. The opposite flows around these two systems are funneling in the stronger winds. The low to the east will get pushed out to sea by the western ridge into the weekend.

These brisk breezes will blow us into a beautiful spring weekend. High pressure noses into the area on Saturday. This will ease the wind and bring back more seasonable temperatures. Sunday looks to be picture perfect!

All of our April showers will bring…May showers. Next week’s system has gained a little speed. So Monday will be cooler than we initially thought with a few showers. Temperatures will climb back into a mild range by the middle of the week.