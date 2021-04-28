04/28/2021: More showers and storms this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Did you hear thunder through the night? Hopefully you were able to get back to sleep. The storms have exited to the east. All that’s left are some scattered showers across the Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont.

The better part of your Wednesday will be dry. Everyone will see more clouds than sunshine. Your high temperature will depend on location. A stalled boundary will be draped just north of the Capital District. Spots north of the front will be cooler with highs near 60°. Meanwhile it will feel like summer farther downstate. Parts of the mid-Hudson Valley will see temperatures spike in the mid 70s.

This spring afternoon will also bring a round of showers and storms. Chances will increase from north to south during the second part of the day. Activity will begin in the Adirondacks then drop through the Capital Region around dinnertime. Areas to the west of Albany will run the risk for isolated strong storms that could produce damaging winds.

We aren’t done with the active weather just yet. More showers and storms will be around Thursday, especially south of Albany. Showers will begin wrapping up on Friday as a cold front blows through the Northeast. Rainfall totals could near one inch with locally higher amounts by week’s end.

While we dry out, conditions will also turn breezy and cooler. Temperatures will quickly bounce back into the 60s by the end of the weekend. The first full week of May will feel and look very spring-like with warmer temperatures and more showers.