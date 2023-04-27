The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Fog, fog, and more fog for the Capital District this morning. Visibility will quickly drop off as you drive through areas of dense fog. Watch your speed and following distance. The fog lifts are the sun comes up, and should completely clear out by 8 AM.

The fog melts away to reveal more sunshine today. Skies will clear more quickly north with some lingering clouds to the south. More seasonable temperatures are coming too with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Some clouds start working back in overnight. So fog won’t be an issue. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly with lows in the 30s to kick off Friday.

We’ll dial up the temperatures a bit despite more clouds tomorrow. Rain will stay away during the day. Friday night and the weekend will be a different story as our next system approaches.

The weekend begins wet, cool, and breezy. Showers will be around for the better part of Saturday. We’ll take a break Sunday morning before more rain arrives by the afternoon. Additional waves of rain are on the way for the early days of May. And temperatures will stay on the cool side.