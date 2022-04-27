The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Everything was moving at snail’s pace yesterday from the temperature to the showers. The last of Tuesday’s light rain exited during the wee hours of the morning. Right on it’s coat tails a patch of drizzle and mountain flurries is moving in from the west.

Stubborn cloud coverage for all of us today. Scattered very light showers rain and mountain flakes will come in wave, especially for the northern part of the area. The High Peaks and higher elevations in southern Vermont could be dusted by some of the light snow.

It’s the final week of April, and instead of looking ahead to May the forecast is back pedaling into March. Albany’s normal high temperature is in the mid 60s. Today’s high only 50°; that’s 15 degrees above-normal. Areas outside of the Capital District and the Hudson Valley will only see highs in the 40s.

This late April chill will remain in place through the end of the month. An upper-level low will get “stuck in the mud” off the coast of Maine. This set up will pour in more unseasonably chilly air and brisk breezes into the Northeast.

High pressure will begin nosing in over the weekend. The wind will relax and more sunshine will take over starting on Saturday. Temperatures will begin warming too. May will begin feeling like spring. Next week will begin around 70 degrees.