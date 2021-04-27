04/27/2021: A very springy set-up begins today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! There won’t be much time for us to recover after yesterday’s brisk conditions. An unsettled set-up is developing. High pressure will get knocked out of the way by a warm front today. This boundary will bring more clouds, a small shower chance, and milder temperatures. There is only more springtime weather to come.

Clouds have already started to build in first thing this morning. This is also a line of light rain passing through central New York and the Catskills. This morning’s shower activity will bypass most of the News 10 area, for now. As the warm front continues to bubble northward, we will introduce a chance for isolated afternoon showers. On the plus side, temperatures will be milder than yesterday with highs near 60° in the Capital Region.

Showers will come in batches. One round will cross the area tonight and exit by wake up on Wednesday. A wave of low pressure will approach during the afternoon and bring another round of showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Any of these storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

The parade of storms will continue through the end of the week. No one day will be a washout, but showers will be most likely on Thursday.

Conditions will trend drier and cooler again into the first day of May. Temperatures will bounce back closer to normal by early next week.