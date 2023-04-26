The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! For a third day in a row, showers are on the way. Today will bring the best rain chances of the week. This morning sunshine will give way to more clouds. Periods of rain will file in during the second part of the day.

Temperature-wise, it is colder this morning with most waking up to freezing temperatures. Readings will steadily climb after daybreak before leveling off in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. The window for showers will open after lunchtime. Periods of rain with isolated storms will linger into the early evening.

Skies will clearing behind the departing showers. It will be a little brisk by morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Nice weather is on the way for the end of the week. More sunshine and pleasant temperatures quickly arrive Thursday. Most of Friday should be dry before rain chances start creeping back in.

A coastal system now looks to move a little faster and travel a little farther north. Rain returns to the Capital Region late Friday and will stay off and on through the week. The early days of May will stay wet and turn cooler. Not the direction we’re supposed to be heading as we flip the calendar.