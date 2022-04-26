The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Sadly yesterday was just a one-day special. The remainder of the week will be cloudy, cool, and breezy. The pattern change begins today. We are tracking areas of drizzle and a few very light showers this morning as a slow-moving front pushes into eastern New York.

This morning’s shower activity is running into a lot of dry air still in place over our area. The shower coverage will pick up into the second part of the day. So you’ll be dodging more raindrops for the ride home. In between the raindrops our skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will only reach 60 degrees.

Showers will wind down before midnight. A few breaks in the clouds will work in by morning. Low temperatures will settle to seasonable levels around 40 degrees.

You might not want to look at the numbers for the remainder of the week. Chilly for late April air rushes in tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 50s at best the next few days. These temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average. Along with the unseasonably cool air mass, a brisk northwesterly wind will blow through under cloudy skies. No thank you!

Thank goodness things start improving over the weekend. There will be more breaks for sunshine as highs bounce back into the 60s. We’ll have to wait until early next week for our next nice day.