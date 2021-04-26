04/26/2021: Cool and breezy before a mid-week warm up

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! There is a cool breeze blowing through the Northeast as we kick off a brand new week. Things got stirred up behind yesterday’s showers and cold front.

High temperatures will run some 10 degrees below normal. Readings are starting off in the 30s and will only end up in the mid 50s for the Capital Region. On the bright side, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy throughout the day.

The wind will relax later tonight as high pressure slides overnight. This will give sky gazers a clear view of the full “pink” moon. Start looking up after 7:30 PM. The Moon will reach peak “fullness” around 11:30 PM. This is also a supermoon, which may make the Moon appear bigger and brighter.

Tuesday will bring more cloud cover but also warmer temperatures. Highs will climb closer to “normal” in the lower to mid 60s.

The warm up continues Wednesday with highs surging well into the 70s. The springtime warmth will also bring afternoon shower chances. There will be more showers around on Thursday. Temperatures will cool down a bit as shower chances increase. Conditions look to be dry by the time May arrives.