The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy April 25th! But you’ll need more than just a light jacket this morning. (Miss Congeniality fans will get the reference.) We are waking up to brighter skies. By the afternoon clouds will return along with isolated showers. This will keep us cool again with highs heading towards the low and mid 50s.

An upper-level low over the northern Great Lakes will send us another round of showers this afternoon. Activity will be isolated in nature between lunchtime and sunset.

Like clockwork, skies will clear and temperatures will turn frosty again overnight. As the wind goes calm too there could be pockets of fog along with the frost Wednesday morning.

The rinse cycle extends into Wednesday. Another piece of upper-level energy will track across the state and bring another round of scattered showers by the afternoon.

The forecast improves late week. We’ll put shower chances on the backburn, for now. Temperatures will turn milder with highs returning to the 60s. We won’t leave the showers behind in April. Trending breezy, cool, and rainy as we flip the calendar to May next week.