The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! For many it’s time to back in your regular routine after spring break. The weather sure will cooperate! The day is off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the 40s. Today will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the 60s to lower 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Skies will become mostly cloudy after sunset. This will keep temperatures on the mild side again tonight. Spotty showers will follow during the second part of the night. Shower activity arrives during the pre-dawn hours and will linger into the start of Tuesday. It won’t be a washout tomorrow. Showers will wind down into the afternoon, and we could sneak in some rays of sunshine.

The pattern changes behind Tuesday’s shower. A persistent upper-level low will keep clouds and cooler than normal temperatures around through the end of the work week. High temperatures will take quite a slide – from around 70 degrees this afternoon to just the 40s and lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Given the position of the low – areas to the east of the Capital Region will be cloudier with a few more sunny breaks west. This less than inviting set up will get shoved out of the way by the weekend.

Despite the cloudy and cool theme, most of this week will remain dry. Temperatures begin to improve by the weekend. It looks that we’ll enter May with highs closer to 60°, which is still slightly below normal.