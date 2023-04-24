The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The weekend rain has wrapped up. Several spots received over two inches of rain since late Saturday. April is no longer dry.

The steady, widespread rain has moved on but we are still caught in an unsettled pattern. An upper-level feature over southern Canada will feed daily rounds of showers and cooler than normal temperatures to begin the week.

Passing showers will be around all day long, but the “best” chances arrive this afternoon. Outside of scattered showers, we stay cloudy and cool today. Highs will run 10 or more degrees below normal.

Late day showers will fade and skies will clear a bit overnight. We’ll wake up to even chillier temperatures Tuesday morning. Lows will dip into the 30s.

As long as the upper-level low is parked over southwestern Quebec, our forecast stays showery and cool. Spotty showers will pop back up during the second part of Tuesday. There’s no real change to our high temperatures either.

One final batch of showers will track through Wednesday afternoon. Things are looking up by late week. Some rays of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return. Friday will by far be the pick of the week. The forecast will shift back towards showers for the weekend as we wrap up April.