The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday and Happy Earth Day! We are kicking off the day in style. Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees warmer this morning. And the clouds are on the way out.

This Earth Day will bring the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top off near 60 degrees this afternoon. The hills and higher terrain west of the Capital Region can expect a lot more melting.

Your only complaint may be the breeze. Sustained winds of 10 mph to 20 mph along with gusts over 30 mph will come out of the northwest. It will feel a little cool at times, especially in the shade.

The frequent gusts combined with low humidity levels are leading to an elevated risk of fire spread. Any sparks could quickly spread and get out of hand. New York remains under a statewide burn ban through May 14th.

The influence of high pressure will be short-lived. A powerful system in the middle country will send more clouds our way Saturday. Areas north and west of the Capital Region could catch some spotty afternoon showers.

Everyone dries out by Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer to the west, cooler east. Parts of central New York could approach 80 degrees! For the Capital Region highs will be closer to 70°, meanwhile just the 60s for western New England.

Next Monday will be a “transition day” with the warmth hanging on and increasing clouds. The remainder of the week trends closer with showers. Tuesday will feature the highest rain chances. High temperatures will slide closer to 50 degrees mid-week.