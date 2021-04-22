04/22/2021: Slipping back into winter

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday and Happy Earth Day! What a day it was yesterday. It’s not everyday that there is snow flying and an active severe thunderstorm *at the same time* across New York State. Now we just have flakes flying. You may have a light accumulation on the ground this morning.

Scattered flurries and light snow are hanging around this morning.

An unseasonably cold air mass and stiff wind will take over today. Highs will only reach the 30s to lower 40s. With the wind it will feel closer to freezing, if not colder. Clouds will give way to a few peeks of sunshine. There will also be a few sprinkles and flurries at times.

Mother Nature isn’t really showing off on this Earth Day. More like winter than spring.

The wintry precipitation will wind down this evening. Skies will begin to clear later tonight. It will stay chilly and breezy too.

Staying chilly and breezy with clearing skies tonight.

The week ends on a drier and brighter note, but it will still be cool and breezy. High temperatures will inch into the 50s for the Capital Region.

Brighter and not as cool Friday.

The weekend will be off to a wonderful start with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that will surge into the 60s. Sunday will be a “hiccup” in our stretch of pretty nice late April days. There is a nice warm up in our future next week.