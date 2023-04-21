The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Let’s build on yesterday’s dandy of a day. Everyone enjoys sunshine, warmth, and a little breezy today. We’re certainly ending the week on a high note!

Temperatures leap into the 70s and lower 80s late-day as a warm front lifts through the area. At the same time we can’t rule out pop-up showers, maybe a storm, to the northwest of Albany. Any showers or rumbles of thunder will fade as the sunsets.

Staying breezy and mild through the night with increasing clouds. We can expect sunshine at times on Earth Day. The wind strengthens with gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph. Otherwise, staying dry during the day for any community clean up projects.

Slow-moving, soaking rain arrives late Saturday night. Some rumbles of thunder could be mixed in. Shower chances will linger into the start of next week. Over an inch of rain could fall in spots, especially west of the Hudson River.

The rain will cool us off again. Highs drop over the weekend and eventually settle into the lower 50s early next week. The middle of the week will be drier and more seasonable.