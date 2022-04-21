The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! It’s a 50/50 day – chilly and dry this morning, milder with showers by the afternoon. Clouds are starting to push in as a system approaches from the west. The April showers are still back in the western Great Lakes to kick off the day.

You’ll want to pack the rain gear. It will come in handy after lunchtime. Scattered showers will hang around through the evening commute.

The shower coverage will wane as we get closer to midnight. The cold front will have crossed by that point. Rather quickly the clouds will clear out too.

We will get treated to a dandy of day Friday – it will be sun filled and seasonable with highs in the lower 60s. Our only complaint will be the breeze that could make things feel a bit cooler, especially in the shade.

Most of the weekend looks good too. Temperatures will take a slight step back on Saturday with more clouds and small shower chance to the north of the Capital District. Springtime warmth will take over for Sunday and Monday with highs near 70 degrees!

Rain holds off until Monday night. Showers will stay in the forecast through the middle of next week. At the same time temperatures will take a dip with highs settling into the 50s.