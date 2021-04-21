04/21/2021: A wacky Wednesday with storms, snow, and crashing temperatures

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It’s going to be a wacky day in the weather department. Conditions will vary greatly across New York State this afternoon. One corner will be focused on strong thunderstorms, while others will experience periods of heavy late season season. Here in the Capital Region we’ll see a little bit of everything over the next 24 hours.

A few showers moved through the Capital District last night. All of the precipitation is now to the north as we start the day. And it’s not just rain that is falling. Parts of the Adirondacks and the North Country are waking up to hearty snow showers.

We will keep a close eye on the radar this afternoon. A strong area of low pressure will race into the Hudson Valley and produce a line of gusty showers and possibly a few strong storms. Meanwhile, to the west rain will be changing to snow.

The best chances for a few strong and severe thunderstorms will be south and east of Albany. The Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern Columbia and most of Berkshire counties in a slight risk (2 out of 5.) Any storm will be capable of producing damaging winds and downpours. The line of storms will sweep into New England by the early evening hours.

Temperatures will crash behind after this afternoon’s line of storms. Accumulations will be reserved for the highest elevations. Parts of central New York and the Adirondacks could pick up between four and six inches of snow by tonight. The Capital Region could see a few wet flakes, but it won’t amount to anything more than a slushy coating on the grass.

Temperatures will keep tumbling tonight with lows settling into the 20s to near 30°. The wind will pick up too. That will make for a rude wake up call Thursday morning!

Temperatures will struggle tomorrow with highs in the 30s to mid 40s. There will also be some scattered rain shower and mountain snow shower activity. Little to no additional accumulation is expected.

Friday will be another cool and breezy day, but it will be dry. The weekend will be off to a great day with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Rain returns on Sunday.