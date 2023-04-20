The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Our run of cloudy and cool days is coming to a close. We’ll turn up the temperature but clearing the clouds will be more problematic, for some.

Clouds will hang tough to the south. There is also a shower chance this morning. The sky has already started clearing up north. The Adirondacks, the North Country, and southern Vermont will end brighter than the Catskills today.

While only some will get sunshine, everyone will feel milder air come this afternoon. Temperatures will climb out of the 30s and end up in the 50s to lower 60s. That’s more like it for this late stage of April.

Everyone is dry by tonight. Temperatures stay mild under partly cloudy skies.

Highs will leap-frog the 70s and head right for the lower 80s Friday afternoon. We’ll also enjoy a good amount of sunshine.

Turning breezy on Earth Day ahead of our next rain chance. Showers will push through Saturday night and Sunday. The start of next week brings another round of cloudy and cooler weather.