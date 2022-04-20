The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! The higher terrain to the west were the “winners” of this late season nor’easter with many spots picking up over a foot of heavy wet snow in the Adirondacks and the North Country. Meanwhile, closer to the Hudson River it was closer to one to three inches of slush.

April snow storms are good for one thing. They usually don’t last long. A lot of melting will happen today. Some already occurred yesterday so watch out for some slippery spots this morning. We’ll see the return of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Instead of the 30s and 40s, it will be the 40s to lower 50s this afternoon.

Watch out for more refreezing overnight as temperatures take a dip closer to freezing. The night will start off clear but by morning clouds will start pushing back in.

A quick system will guide in the clouds and eventually an afternoon shower chance. The next round of April showers will hold until the lunch hour and should exit for most by the evening commute. It will be smooth sailing from there into the weekend.

Friday will be fantastic with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. The weekend is looking mainly dry, and so is the start of next week. Shower chances will return next Tuesday. Here’s an early heads up, another chill looks to set in to close out April.