04/20/2021: A springtime roller coaster ride

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Spring is a transitional time of year. You would expect a good deal of ups and downs. My do we have a weather roller coaster ride to talk about over the coming days.

Clouds moved in overnight ahead of a cold front that is stretched out over western New York this morning. A line of showers is also pushing through. Some of that activity will drift into the Adirondacks and western Mohawk Valley later this morning. Showers will fizzle before reaching the Capital Region.

Outside of the minor shower chance to start the day, today will bring intervals of sunshine and clouds. The wind turn out of the northwest by this afternoon. Temperatures will be a split decision. The Adirondacks will cooler with highs only in the 40s. Meanwhile south of Albany temperatures will climb into the low and mid 60s. The Capital Region will be caught in the middle and feature mild highs.

Buckle up, things will turn more unsettled during the middle part of the week. An even stronger frontal boundary will bring waves rain and thunderstorm chances on Wednesday. Activity will begin after midnight.

A strong low and the attached cold front will track through the Hudson Valley tomorrow afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong side with damaging winds being the top threat. Meanwhile in the higher elevation will see a changeover to snow.

There will be a sharp temperature change behind this system. Thursday’s highs will struggle to climb through the 40s in the Capital Region. From a steep drop to a quick warm up. Highs will surge into the 60s by Saturday.