The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! There is a frosty feel to the air this morning. Grab a warmer coat and give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up the car. Clouds are building back in and will be a pest through the middle of the day. This will hold back our warm up until late-day. There will be a brisk feeling with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s.

Another chilly night is on tap with lows dipping into the 30s around midnight. Clouds will take back over. A few showers could sneak in too, especially in the Schoharie Valley and the Catskills.

The clouds will hang tough BUT temperatures are warming up tomorrow. Highs will check in closer to normal!

A gush of warm will push temperatures back into the 80s on Friday with more sunshine. The weekend looks to get off to a great start. Perfect for any Earth Day clean up projects. Showers look to hold off until Saturday evening. The wet weather will hang around into the start of next week. Another batch of cooler air will follow.