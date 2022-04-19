The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

What a mess! Roads are wet, slushy, or snow covered with areas of heavy wet snow and rain continue to fall this morning. Precipitation will stay all snow for the mountains and areas to the west of the Hudson River. The lower terrain is beginning to change over to a cold rain.

Almost the entire area is under some sort of winter alert. It’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 AM for the Capital District, the Mohawk Valley, and parts of western New England. Go up about 1,500 feet and it’s a Winter Storm Warning that will run through this afternoon.

This is a classic elevation snow event with a very minor slushy accumulation for the valley floor and much higher totals the higher up you go. Parts of the Adirondacks and the Catskills could pick up close to a foot of snow.

This heavy wet snow will weigh down tree branches and power lines. Power outages are a concern, especially as the wind picks up. Road conditions will begin improving as the precipitation tapers off this afternoon.

This April nor’easter will lift right through the area into this evening. Additional rain and snow showers could develop as a pulse of upper-level energy pulls through on the backside of the storm. Any new accumulations will be minimal.

The April snow won’t last long. The melting process begins Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the 50s. Shower chances on Thursday will help the snow disappearing act. Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 60s.