04/19/2021: A week of spring weather

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! This week will be full of everything that springtime weather has to offer. Starting off with seasonable temperatures. Highs will register in the lower 60s again this afternoon. There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

A fairly typical mid-April day with seasonable temperatures, sun and clouds, and a few afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder.

Sunday afternoon brought some spotty showers to the Catskills and areas north of Albany. There will be a slightly better chance for shower activity today. The best time will be between lunchtime and dinnertime from I-90 southward. An isolated thundershower may also develop with briefly heavy rain. Activity will exit to the east during the evening hours. The remainder of tonight will be dry with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.

Shower and thundershower activity will be fairly limited between lunchtime and dinnertime.

Tuesday’s forecast is looking a little trickier. A cold front will drop through Upstate New York. But how far south will it go? Areas north of the boundary will be cloudy and cool, meanwhile to the south there will be more sun and delightful spring temperatures. The Capital Region looks to be caught right in the middle.

Split forecast Tuesday: warmer and sunnier south, more clouds and cooler north.

Wednesday’s weather story is clearer. A strong area of low pressure will bring widespread rain and a few more storms. This system will race through the News 10 area then drag in much cooler air.

A strong system will bring better shower chances followed by a cool snap mid-week.

Temperatures will struggle to climb through the 40s on Thursday. Flakes will even fly!

7 Day Forecast: A week full of everything springtime weather has to offer.

This will be a brief cool snap with temperatures bouncing back into the 50s by Friday. The weekend looks to be another split decision – better Saturday than Sunday at this point.