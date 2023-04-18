The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! The flip side of April has arrived – cloudy, cool, and breezy conditions. We’re waking up damp and noticeably cooler. That feeling won’t go away today.

An upper-level feature will reinforce the clouds, breeze, and cooler air. Highs will reach the mid 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. (A far cry from last week’s record-setting, summer-like warmth.) Along with more clouds the upper-level energy will pull isolated showers through the area this afternoon and evening.

As temperatures cool this evening a few wet snowflakes could mix in around the southwestern Adirondacks and the Catskills. Any flakes will quickly move along. Skies will clear a bit. This morning may be cool; tomorrow will be chillier with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunshine will make a comeback Wednesday but will do little to help the cool feeling. Temperatures will make big jumps through late week. The 80s show up again on Friday. The warmth will be short-lived after more rain arrives over the weekend.