04/18/2021: Our weekend of clouds continues

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Sunday! Around the area we are waking up under cloudy skies. And there won’t be much change throughout the day. But very similar to yesterday, there will be a few bright spots from time to time. Temperatures will be seasonably cool too with highs ranging from the lower 50s to near 60°.

More clouds than sun and seasonably cool today.

An isolated shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Activity will be few and far between and will fizzle quickly this evening. A few showers, even an isolated storm is possible Monday afternoon. Overall our rain chances are fairly low over the next three days.

Monday afternoon Futurecast shows spotty shower activity.

Tuesday will be our first completely dry day since last Thursday. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds along with above-average temperatures in the 60s, except for the North Country and Adirondacks.

Nice day on Tuesday with highs in the 60s for most.

Our precipitation chances will be on the way back up Wednesday afternoon. A strong area of low pressure will bring more widespread showers and a few storms to the Capital Region.

Rain chances this week: There will be widespread activity on Wednesday.

Behind this system temperatures will turn much cooler again. Highs will struggle to climb through the 40s. It will be cold enough for scattered flurries. The chill won’t last long, though.