The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! It’s back to your normal morning routine after spring break. The forecast is following suit. We are waking up to patchy drizzle and isolated showers. Grab your rain gear before heading out the door. It will turn wetter as the morning goes on.

Widespread rain will be around through the morning commute with occasional showers tapering off around mid-day. Some peaks of sunshine are on tap as we dry out. More changes will blow in behind the rain.

Instead of the 70s and 80s, we’ll settle for the 50s through the middle of the week. It will turn breezy as well. Upper-level energy will track across New York and bring around round of spotty showers Tuesday.

Wednesday will be drier but still cool. Another warm up is on the way by late week. Temperatures will warm through 60s and back into the 70s. We won’t hold off the rain forever. More showers are expected over the weekend.