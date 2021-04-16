04/16/2021: Wet snow ends as a cold rain today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Wet snow is winning out this morning around the area. While most are waking up to big, fat, wet flakes, the snow isn’t sticking everywhere. Conditions are just wet around the Capital Region and other valley locations, meanwhile areas above 800 or 900 feet are seeing some accumulations already.

The highest elevations will see the highest totals. This is going to be a slushy and “pasty” accumulation. Snow will stick on the grass, other vegetation, and elevated surfaces. Paved surfaces appear to be just wet, but could be slick with temperatures near freezing.

The snow won’t last all day. The valleys will transition back to rain by late morning. Meanwhile the higher elevations will hang onto periods of wet snow into the afternoon. Precipitation will be more steady for eastern New York and western New England.

The precipitation will taper off starting late this afternoon. Everyone will dry out overnight.

The weekend will be drier, but we won’t be able to shake the clouds. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will remain on the cool side too.

A cold front will slowly sink towards the Capital Region on Sunday. This boundary may produce a late-day shower or two. There will be another small shower chance on Monday. More widespread activity will arrive mid-week and cool temperatures back down again.