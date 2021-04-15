04/15/2021: A spring nor’easter brings rain and elevation snow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! A spring nor’easter will bring rain and heavy wet snow to the region to end the week. Showers are beginning to stream in this morning. Activity is fairly scattered. This is the driest, and the warmest, that we will be all day long.

4 AM Radar: Scattered showers have developed.

Widespread rain will take over by late morning. The rain could also be heavy at times during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Cool and rainy today.

An upper-level low will pull in even colder air starting this evening. The rain will mix with and eventually change entirely over to wet snow for the higher elevations. The cold air will sink into the valleys. By wake up on Friday the entire area will see the wintry mix.

Futurecast: Rain will mix with or change entirely over to wet snow overnight.

This system will carry a lot of water. A soaking rainfall of one to two inches is possible by late Friday. All of this water will also translate to some impressive late season snow totals.

The higher elevations will see the highest snow totals.

This is a classic elevation storm. The highest spots will see the highest accumulations. Parts of the northern Berkshires and Green Mountains could receive between six and twelve inches of snow by Friday evening. A Winter Storm Watch has been replaced with winter storm warnings and winter weather advisory. The heavy wet snow could make travel difficult. Also, the leaves are beginning to pop out on the trees. Weaker limbs could snap under the weight of the snow and lead to power outages.

Bennington and Berkshire counties will go under a Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory.

The periods of rain and snow will wind down by Saturday morning. The start of the weekend will be drier. There is a shower chance on Sunday. A few more showers will move through during the first part of next week.