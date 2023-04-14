The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Here we go again – there’s more summer-like warmth coming today. The 80s will be a plenty across the News10 area. And the record high will fall again in Albany. We’ll likely break the record around lunchtime before topping off in the upper 80s again.

Too hot too soon? I hear ya! We start “cooling” down this weekend. Saturday’s high will be near 80°; just 70 degrees on Sunday. We’ll also trade full sunshine for some cloud cover. Skies will go partly sunny tomorrow with a pop-up shower chance late, especially south and west of Albany.

Our rain chances will pick up a little bit on Sunday. It will be far from a washout with only isolated showers.

It will be wetter the begin the new work and school week. Showers will further cool us down with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another warm up is on the horizon by the end of next week.