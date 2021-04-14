04/14/2021: You’ll be smiling today, but not so much the next two days

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! You don’t want to miss out on today. It will be nice and warm with highs climbing into the 60s. There will be fair skies for most of the day. So get outside and enjoy!

We’ve been telling you all week that the pattern will turn rocky again. That starts tonight. Clouds will take over rather quickly this evening. Widespread rain will arrive by wake up tomorrow morning.

Showers will be rather steady throughout Thursday. The rain could be heavy at times too. Temperatures will turn quite a bit cooler with highs only in the mid 40s.

After experiencing May-like temperatures yesterday and today, the pendulum will swing into winter mode Thursday night and Friday. Colder air will work in on the backside of the upper-level low. Rain will change to a heavy wet snow first for the higher elevations. The cold air will filter down into the valley floor. Even the Hudson Valley could see periods of wet snow into Friday morning.

This system will be a heavy wet snow maker for locations above 1,000 feet. The Berkshires and Green Mountains will see the highest totals around our area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Bennington and Berkshire counties. Stay tuned we will put out our “first call” snow map this evening.

A really “raw” feeling will be around on Friday. Low-lying areas will see temperatures rise into the lower 40s and the transition back to rain. The potent system will pull away in time for the weekend. We are looking drier and milder.