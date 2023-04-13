The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Yesterday was the warmest day of the year. Today will be even warmer, cracking 80 degrees for the first time since last September in Albany. The taste of summer will come with plenty of sunshine!

The surge of warmth peaks Friday. Another afternoon in the mid 80s will challenge the record. Albany’s record currently stands at 83° from 1968.

We may end up with a three-day 80-degree streak. Saturday remains warm, but the pattern will start to make a turn. Cloud cover will pick up. A shower or two may pop up south of the Capital Region around the heat of the day.

Shower chances are ramping up next week. Sunday won’t be a washout but the weekend will end on a wetter note. More rain will pass through into the new week. Temperatures will cool in the process. Highs will only manage the 50s through the middle of next week.